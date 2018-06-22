Unknown Westminster bank robber identified in two other area robberies, wanted by FBI

The Baltimore Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has linked the unknown bank robber that struck the Westminster Farmers & Merchants Bank on June 14 to two other area robberies.

Although he remains unknown, the FBI announced on June 19 he is wanted, and has been identified as the same suspect from video footage of robberies at Farmers & Merchants banks in Owings Mills and Upperco — on May 8 and May 18, respectively.

“It appears that he’s robbed the other two Farmers [& Merchants Banks],” said Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster Friday, of the Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. “We are working with the FBI.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information which leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the subject of this case.

The suspect is a black male between 35 and 40 years old, with an estimated height between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches, and weight between 150 and 170 pounds.

According to the FBI notice, the subject wore a grey Under Armour hoodie with orange/pink lettering, black pants, a tan baseball hat with with lettering, black and white shoes, and sunglasses during the Owings Mills robbery on May 8. On May 18, 2018, the subject wore the same sweatshirt with blue jeans, dark sunglasses, a red and black baseball hat over a “long stringy red wig,” and carried a black satchel.

During the robbery at the Westminster branch, the subject wore a multi-colored button-up shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes, a hat, and sunglasses according to the video footage and notes from the Bureau.

The robber used a black semi-automatic gun with a silver ejection port at all three area banks, and the FBI states in its notice he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“The unknown subject entered each bank and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun,” the notice states. “The subject was given money and exited the bank. The subject was last observed fleeing the area of each bank on foot.”

The Baltimore Office of the FBI can be reached by phone at: 410-265-8080, with any information. Any information on this case can also be delivered to local FBI offices or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can be submitted at: tips.fbi.gov.

