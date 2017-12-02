Information kiosk added in Union Bridge

A billboard kiosk was dedicated at the square in Union Bridge Saturday.

According to Cheri Thompson, co-founder of the new nonprofit Dream Big Union Bridge, the kiosk replaces the bulletin board at the now-shuttered PNC bank.

“We felt there was a need for it,” Thompson said. “It’s a go-to place to find out what’s going on in the community.”

Fliers can be dropped off at Esquire Liquors at 5 W. Broadway Street, or Linbeau’s Railway Pub at 35 N. Main Street.

Thompson said Dream Big Union Bridge was registered with the Community Foundation of Carroll County in June 2017. Their mission is to create activities to bring neighbors and businesses together to bond, beautify, and improve Union Bridge.

