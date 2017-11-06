Brower family raises turkeys for the holidays

With a gobble gobble here and a gobble gobble there, one hundred Bronze turkeys eagerly waited to be moved to the next patch of fresh grass at Whispering Breeze Farm in Taneytown on Friday. The turkeys, raised by the Brower family, are moved to new pasture daily. They are just a few weeks away from gracing other families’ tables for Thanksgiving.

“I think people should be more concerned about where their food comes from,” said the farm’s patriarch, Don Brower. “Anything that people buy locally puts money back in their neighborhoods.”

The Browers also raise Holsteins, Jerseys, Linebacks, Brown Swiss and a variety of crosses for milk and cheese, Katahdin sheep for meat, and Rhode Island Red – Buff Orpington crosses for eggs on their 117-acre farm. Don and Lisa Brower own the farm and they are teaching their son Adam and daughter-in-law Katie the ropes.

“Turkeys that are on pasture take a lot of extra work,” Brower said. “Everything’s done by hand. We move the pens every day and make sure they have fresh grass at all times. The birds just can’t wait to move. They look forward to the bugs and fresh grass.”

“It’s important for the bird to be happy,” added daughter-in-law Katie Brower. “All the extra attention helps them grow because they’re not stressed. A lot of our customers love the way we raise them. They know they’re well cared for and have a nice life.”

Don Brower said his family, who has owned the farm since 1901, always raised dairy cows and used to raise thousands of turkeys until the late 1960s. Five years ago, they started raising turkeys again.

Don Brower said the pens keep predators, like coyotes, foxes, bald eagles, owls, and hawks, away. Brower’s Australian shephed, Pepper, also watches over the flock.

“We buy them as day-old poults in July and August,” Don Brower said. “We try to have 12 to 15 pounds, 15 to 20 pounds and a few over 20. I think the key to a good turkey is plenty of fresh water and fresh food. The final product makes the extra work worthwhile.”

The birds are processed at the Farmstead Butcher, a United States Department of Agriculture certified butcher, in Gettysburg. The family offers delivery or customers can pick the turkeys up at the farm.

“Some families have made it a tradition to pick up the turkey from the farm,” said Katie Brower.

Customer Nancy McCormick, City of Taneytown's economic director, said she loves the freshness of Whispering Breeze Farm’s turkeys.

“Their turkeys are plump and moist. I don’t have to use brine,” McCormick said. “I also like that it’s a family-owned business. They work together.”

Local turkey farms

Chestnut Creek Farm 3610 Baker Road, Westminster chestnutcreekfarm.com Pre-orders required. Call 410-746-5768, 410-259-3023 or email chestnutcreekfarm@gmail.com

Evermore Farm 150 Rockland Road, Westminster evermorefarm.com Pre-orders required. Call 443-398-6548 or email ginger@evermorefarm.com

K L Lemmon & Son 2510 Ebbvale Road, Manchester Pre-orders required. Call 410-374-3133

Kite Hill Farm 2903 Mount Ventus Road 1, Manchester Pre-orders required. Call 443-508-1154 or email akwarner81@gmail.com

Local Homestead Products 2425 Marston Road, New Windsor www.lhp.farm Pre-orders required. Call 410-635-2011 or email info@lhp.farm

Truck Patch Farms 3205 Sams Creek Road, New Windsor truckpatchfarms.com Pre-order required. Call 443-340-0971 or email info@truckpatchfarms.com

Whispering Breeze Farm 4307 Angell Rd., Taneytown whisperingbreezefarm.com Pre-orders required. Also featuring limited run of Cranberry Wine cheese for Thanksgiving. Call 240-285-3877 or email whisperingbreezefarm@gmail.com

