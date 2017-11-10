Y of Central Maryland to host Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Charity 5K

The Y of Central Maryland will host their annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K in Westminster on Thanksgiving morning. The run and walk begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Westminster Y, 1719 Sykesville Road, Westminster.

The run and walk is $35 for adults, $20 for ages 7 to 17 and $5 for ages 6 and younger if registered in advance. The week of the race, the price increases to $42 for adults, $22 for youth and $5 for ages 6 and younger.

Money raised will go to support the Y of Central Maryland’s programs, and each participant will receive an official race T-shirt.

To register for the race, visit www.ymdturkeytrot.org.

