Commissioners updated on road projects, funding by state officials

The Carroll Board of County Commissioners and members of the county legislative delegation met Thursday afternoon with officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration to discuss ongoing and future projects in the county.

Each fall, the Department of Transportation presents a draft of its six-year capital budget to the 23 counties and Baltimore City for comment before submitting a final budget to the General Assembly in January. It was this Consolidated Transportation Program, or CTP, that Deputy Director Jim Ports discussed with respect to Carroll County on Thursday, part of a tour through the state that will last through Nov. 13.

“The annual CTP Tour lets us engage with our customers about their transportation priorities,” Ports said. “We actively dialogue with Marylanders throughout the year, and this lets us talk face-to-face with them about transportation issues that are important to us all.”

While Ports discussed some statewide issues, such as activity at the Port of Baltimore and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, the key topics of discussion were Carroll projects and funding.

Ports thanked county officials for contributing $600,000 toward the Hampstead Main Street/Md.30 revitalization/streetscape project, on which construction began in August. If all goes well, that $25.6 million will finish adding pedestrian walkways, crosswalks and stormwater facilities to Hampstead’s Main Street by 2020, after which the road will be transferred from the state to the town.

A project to improve Md. 97 north of Westminster is already underway, Ports said, with SHA adding a through lane in each direction between Airport Drive and Pleasant Valley Road.

“Crews will also add a traffic signal at Md. 97 and Meadow Branch Road and Arthur Peck Drive,” he said. “Construction is underway and the $3.8 million project will be complete in fall 2018.”

Other projects include replacing the bridge over Big Pipe Creek on Md. 496, west of Manchester, a $5.7 million project, Ports said, and a $5.2 million project widening Md. 26 between Calvert Way and Emerald Lane in Eldersburg. Both of those projects are expected to be completed by summer 2018, he said.

Ports also announced $12 million in highway safety grants to Carroll law enforcement and other agencies — $24,000 to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, $7,000 to the Westminster Police Department, $4,200 to the Sykesville fire company and $4,000 to the Sykesville Police Department — and recognized the county and Sheriff Jim DeWees for work on a strategic highway safety plan.

“In 2016 we had 522 fatalities on Maryland’s roads,” Ports said. “That is a number that is way too high.”

Highway safety plans should target major causes of road fatalities, Ports said, including impaired and distracted driving as well as not wearing seat belts or using crosswalks.

“We include crosswalks because more than 25 percent of the fatalities we have on Maryland roads are pedestrians,” Ports said.

This has been in issue in Carroll, particularly in the district represented by Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, who noted that in discussions concerning the still-in-the-works Freedom Area Comprehensive Plan, a common topic was a safe crossing of Liberty Road for pedestrians.

“I think it’s one of these things we want to continually have dialogue on,” Howard said. “Our pat answer to that used to be ‘just don’t do it,’ but that’s not the greatest answers for connectivity. We have a concentration of resources on one side of the street and we’re trying to figure out how to make those accessible.”

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, asked about the intersection of Md. 27 and Gillis Falls Road in Mount Airy.

SHA District Engineer John Concannon the agency will install a temporary traffic signal at that intersection in summer 2018, part of a planned $3 million project that will widen Md. 27, with construction expected to begin in spring 2019.

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, asked about the intersection of Md. 140 and Mayberry Road, between Westminster and Taneytown, the location of an accident Saturday that sent 12 people to the hospital.

“That was as a result of not having a turn lane,” Wantz said. “They were hit in the rear as a result of their attempting to turn right.”

Concannon said the design phase of a project for adding a turn lane at the intersection is underway and “should be wrapped up fall of next year.”

Representatives of some local municipalities also had transportation questions.

Sykesville Mayor Ian Shaw was concerned that unless the state were ready to match funds and work with his town on a downtown streetscape project into which the town has already invested $600,000, the streetscape project might not get done before the completion of the Warfield Complex development, which could add significant traffic to Main Street.

“We were here three years ago and we were fortunate enough to get the initial funding for the concepts and they are completed as you can see,” Shaw said. “We did this 10 years ago — nothing ever happened and all the money was wasted.”

Ports responded by saying that his department is trying to keep all planned projects in line for construction, but that funding issues have slowed things down.

The Department of Transportation doesn’t receive any money from the state general fund, he said, instead relying on special funds and being particularly dependent on gas tax revenue.

“Due to the way that gas sales have gone, we ended up having to take a a $743 million cut to our budget last year. That’s a lot of money,” he said. “We had to quickly review our budget, our entire budget, and determine which projects we were going to move forward.”

That meant some projects that were not already in the construction phase, such as the Sykesville streetscape, were not funded at that time, Ports said, but “as we increase revenues, those kinds of projects will come online.”

In light of those budget shortfalls, New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop also asked about the state’s commitment to local projects — New Windsor, he noted, has already begun investing in laying the ground work for a streetscape project for which Roop hopes SHA will remain a future partner.