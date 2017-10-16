Carroll Transit System changes discount ticket system

Carroll Transit System is changing its policy surrounding discount tickets, starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, in an effort to reach more qualified citizens.
The limit for donation tickets, which can be bought on the first of the month for whatever dollar amount a person chooses, is being reduced from two booklets to one. The half-price ticket booklet limit is being increased from four to five.
Discounted tickets may be purchased at the Maryland Access Point, Information and Assistance Office, at the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster.
