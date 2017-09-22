State corrections, Hogan come together in Sykesville to support Special Olympics

“Ready? Pull,” Cpl. Dennis Dorsey bellowed as he stepped away from the rope and the teams on either end began a leaned-back, gritted-teeth battle for tug of war glory.

Friday was the annual tug of war fundraiser held by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to benefit Special Olympics Maryland. This year they surpassed $275,000 in total funds raised since the event began in 1993.

Though the divisions came together to raise funds, that didn’t make the competition on the tug or war field any less fierce. Gov. Larry Hogan attended this year for the first time and joined Special Olmypics athletes and the children of DPSCS staff for the national anthem and the unfurling of a flag.

“Thank you for what you do every single day. We appreciate you,” he told the assembled crowd, adding, “If anybody’s short one man, I’d love to get in there and help you out.”

SOMD athlete Adam Hayes, of Frederick, who has been competing for 21 years, escorted the governor as he met the teams before the competition. Hayes was happy to be a part of an event that raises funds and awareness for SOMD, “and gives us a chance to compete and do what we love to do,” he said.

The competition brought together 21 teams consisting of three heavyweight, 10 lightweight and seven women’s teams. Lightweight teams had to fall below 1,400 pounds collectively to qualify. The collective weight of the heavyweight teams was 7,078 pounds, bringing the average of each individual on the team to 321 pounds.

Some teams came to the competition with a strategy. Kate Dixon, director of Capital Construction and Facilities Maintenance Department, said her lightweight team had planned on pushing with their legs and getting into a rhythm, but in the end, their match finished in a matter of seconds.

Many came with matching team shirts. Lt. Trina Weems and her team from the Division of Pretrial Detention Services sported T-shirts that read “Booking Bangers” in bright green lettering. They got involved with the event through one of their own, Natasha Mars-Leckey, whose daughter Taniya Leckey is an SOMD athlete in cheerleading.

After lunch, the competition came down to the championship round for the heavyweight and lightweight teams.

The defending lightweight champion team from the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup came away with the title again this year after a short bout with the DPSCS Home Detention Unit. Team Leader Lt. Rhonda Jones was proud to say her division had 100 percent participation in their fundraiser for the event.

“We love to give back,” she said. “All the staff, not just the team.”

The heavyweight competition was much more drawn out, with five exhausting pulls between four-year defending champions North Branch Correctional Institution and the Hagerstown Maryland Correctional Training Center.

In the end, North Branch came away with the title. Team captain Officer Craig Peters said the team is there primarily for the cause, but it has been “a pride thing” to defend their title each year. Their training strategy?

“Eating a lot of food and lifting,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie, a lot of trash-talking,” said Stephen Moyer, Maryland secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services. He said the event’s location at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission campus in Sykesville is a special one because it is where every correctional officer was trained.

“There are some strong men and women out here,” Hogan said. “I’m happy to be here to support corrections staff and also Special Olympics.”

The tug of war was not the only event of the day, which began with a run through the campus, followed by a K-9 demonstration featuring four dog and handler teams from the department’s elite K-9 Unit.

In one demonstration, Ruger, a German shepherd, demonstrated his ability to protect his handler against an attacker when he latched onto the arm of Sgt. Mark Niewdowski, which was guarded by a thick, bite-proof suit.

Later, Guido, a Labrador retriever, searched through a group of seated volunteers to find a bag supposedly containing a controlled dangerous substance that was given by one of the officers to Cassie Plitt, 7, of Sykesville. She attended the event with her sister, Carlie, and her mother, Jennifer, who works in parole and probation for DPSCS. Both girls agreed that the K-9 demonstration was their favorite part of the afternoon.

DPSCS handlers and K-9 have consistently ranked well in the United States Police Association Trials, a national competition. Sgt. John Graefe is a handler for both Chase, a patrol K-9, and Zephyr, a CDS detection K-9. Last year, he said Zephyr earned first place in the trials. For him, working in the K-9 Unit was the goal from the beginning of his work as a correctional officer.

Sgt. Jessica Hite, handler for Talos, a narcotics detection K-9, agreed.

“The best part is getting to work with the dogs,” she said, noting that it took several years of persistence before she was placed in the K-9 Unit. “I just kept going.”

