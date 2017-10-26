Frazier discusses schools, development for Westminster

Carroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, hosted a town hall meeting at the Westminster Senior Center on Wednesday night, during which he was joined by Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick for discussion on topics that included economic development, water allocation and East Middle School.

Frazier centered his discussion of the area’s economic development on the past three years, and said growth has been good, particularly near the airpark, where six new companies have brought about $750,000 in taxes into the county.

He discussed how the companies’ more than 1,200 employees generate more area business when they eat, shop and buy gas in the county, even if they are not county residents.

Dominick said this is a “good first step,” and the percentage of employees living in the county will likely increase with time and turnover.

Tied to economic development in Westminster is water allocation. Frazier discussed possible plans for securing city water sources over the next 10 years, which will prevent the city from having to suspend development projects due to water needs, as they needed to this summer when the Gessell Well was not able to go online as soon as planned.

He said an “intermediate step” to the city’s water troubles would be using Medford Quarry, currently only available as an emergency water source, to increase the amount of water available for development.

Further into the future, he pointed to Hyde’s Quarry, which could provide a larger increase in the water available for allocation by 500,000 to 750,000 gallons per day, but will require building a pipeline.

“If you don’t have water, you don’t have growth. Things just die away,” Frazier said.

Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Bob Lord was present at the meeting and joined the discussion when it turned to East Middle School, which is an aging facility.

Frazier said he was in favor of constructing a new building right next to the old facility rather than modernizing it, estimating that the cost of new construction would be equal to or less than modernization. A possibility for the new building, he said, would be to make a kindergarten through eighth-grade school.

Lord stressed the fact that no decisions have been made and the school board is still seeking input on possible plans. CCPS sent out a survey across the county to gather feedback and will host a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Winters Mill High School.

“I didn’t want to give you the idea that East Middle is closing next week because that’s not happening,” Lord said.

