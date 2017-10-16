Eighth Annual Health Expo to focus on preventative health, education

For the eighth year in a row, Carroll Hospital will be offering free health screenings, community outreach and a few fun activities at the eighth annual Total Health Expo.

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28, will have a lot of screenings, health treatments, a medication collection and activities like face painting for the kids, Meghan Gonzalez, marketing specialist for the hospital, said. The day is really “healthy fun for the entire family,” she said.

And, she said, this year there will be a special appearance by the Baltimore Orioles mascot.

This year the expo will have screenings for things like blood pressure, oral health, pulmonary function testing, body fat measurement and vision screening, Mary Peloquin, manager of community health and wellness at Carroll Hospital, said.

Complimentary health services include acupuncture, seated massage, reflexology, facial analysis and more, she said.

“It’s a good chance to get some of these health screenings that you normally have to pay for,” Gonzalez said.

A lot of the screenings are preventative, she added, and it’s important to take care of things early on before they progress.

“If you have a problem you can address it early,” she added.

There will also be information booths for those in attendance to get information about a lot of the nonprofits in the area, she said. Peloquin said many of the tables and info booths deal with the hospital, but some are healthcare partners.

Also this year, Peloquin said, there will be someone to talk with about advanced directives. Some items, like the advanced directives or massages, require preregistration, and those interested can call 410-871-7000 to register before the expo, she said.

For those interested in food and healthy eating, there will be a portable kitchen with dietitians and samples of healthy food, she said. The dietitians will be able to talk those in attendance about making the food and recipes will be available, she added.

Peloquin said healthcare is changing, and one of the hospital's goals is to have a healthy community. One way to help make that happen, she said, is providing resources and information to help Carroll countians stay healthy.

Many of the exhibits and screenings or services offered are really geared toward education and preventative care, she said. While the hospital is there for treating injury and disease, they’re trying to keep people healthy before that type of treatment is needed.

“We are also trying to focus on healthy living as well as prevention of the disease,” she added.

If you go:

What: Eighth Annual Total Health Expo

Where: Carroll Hospital East Pavilion, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Details: For more information on the Total Health Expo, or to preregister for certain activities, call 410-871-7000.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13