For best protection from flu, wait till October to get shot

To get the best, and longest-lasting protection from influenza in Carroll County, getting a flu shot in October is your best best.

That’s the conclusion of recent meeting of county public health officials, providers and agencies, after reviewing local trends in seasonal flu infections in recent years.

“By using the quadrivalent vaccine, which has four strains, and waiting until the beginning of October, we anticipate better coverage of what we were seeing here in Carroll County at the end of this past flu season,” said Dr. Henry Taylor, deputy healthy officer with the Carroll County Health Department.

This is partly due to way the flu season has been unfolding each year in Carroll, according to Maggie Kunz, health planner with the health department.

“Immunity may wane over time,” she said. “Our flu seasons have been lasting longer into the spring and so if you get it too early, you won’t necessarily have as much coverage at the end of the season.”

In other parts of the country, Taylor noted, getting a flu shot earlier in the year, or a different formulation of the vaccine besides the quadrivalent might make sense. But based on the strains of flu seen in Carroll last year, “The science shows that waiting until the beginning of October will give you the longest lasting protection.”

That assessment was through a collaboration of local health providers and public health officials that meet regularly to assess the health needs of Carroll County, Taylor said, including flu season preparation.

“Over the last couple of years, and particularly this year, there has been really good collaboration across county agencies, The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County, the hospital and the different groups that are involved in helping people get flu shots,” he said. “The planning has already begun.”

For more information on the flu, and as flu season approaches, where to get flu shots, visit the health department’s flu page at cchd.maryland.gov/flu.

