Carroll County Farm Museum harvests tobacco to educate about historic crop

Using a tobacco knife to cut down a row of the plant Thursday afternoon, Carroll County Farm Museum volunteer Keith Hummel explained that tobacco was a very important cash crop in the 17th and 18th centuries.

“We plant it to show the historical significance of tobacco in the 1700s,” Hummel said. “It was labor intensive. Farmers would cut it and take it to the port in Baltimore. From there, it would be shipped to the United Kingdom.”

The Carroll County Farm Museum grows tobacco and corn on a small plot each year. Volunteers harvest the crops and use them as to add to the museum’s ambiance.

Maryland’s tobacco market has been almost nonexistent since the 1980s, Hummel said.

“We discovered that tobacco is bad for your health, and farmers were encouraged to grow other crops,” he said.

But in the early 1670s, more than 10 million pounds of tobacco were being exported from the Chesapeake region, according to the St. Mary’s City tourism website regarding the history of tobacco in Maryland.

Volunteer Keith Hummel cuts the lower leaves from a tobacco plant during a demonstration about historical tobacco cultivation at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Thursday, August 31, 2017.

The crop became the main product of the region and caused mariners to give the Chesapeake another name — the Tobacco Coast. Tobacco was so important to the Chesapeake Colonies that it was used as currency, according to the website, and Maryland designated tobacco as the official medium of exchange in 1637.

“Items were bought, debts settled, innkeepers paid and tavern drinks purchased in pounds of tobacco,” the website states. “In part, this was due to a severe shortage of coinage in England and its American settlements.”

Hummel planted the tobacco seedlings in June.

On a working farm, workers would have had to regularly hoe weeds and pull tobacco worms from the leaves, remove the tops of plants to stop them from flowering, remove the bottom leaves, and tear or cut suckers off the stems, according to the St. Mary’s City website.

Properly caring for the crop meant constant attention and backbreaking work six days a week during the heat of summer. The standard work day was at least 12 hours long. In late August, weather permitting, the tobacco was ready to harvest.

Workers cut the plants at their bases, carried them into barns and hung the tobacco to air cure, according to the website. By November or early December, curing was finished and the tobacco was taken down, prepared and placed in large wooden barrels called hogsheads.

After cutting Thursday, Hummel hung the tobacco in the Hoff Barn to dry. The plant will be used for educational purposes at the museum.

