How to have a happy, healthy Turkey Day

How do you have a happy Thanksgiving Day? For starters, avoid causing you or your guests to become violently ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 128,000 Americans are sickened, and roughly 3,000 die each year from food-borne illnesses — those nasty bugs with names like norovirus, salmonella and campylobacter spp. And a 2013 CDC study found that among 17 different types of food, poultry products, of which turkey is certainly one, caused the most deaths. (To be fair to poultry, 46 percent of overall illness recorded in the study were due to contaminated produce.)

Not to paint to grim a picture leading up to the holidays, but a grim reminder may help you avoid a grim result: There are fairly simple, practical precautions you can take to ensure your Thanksgiving meal is delicious rather than debilitating.

It all starts with getting the turkey ready, according to Cheryl Chaney, food program manager at the Carroll County Health Department.

“Don’t sit it out on the kitchen counter, that’s not the proper way to thaw,” she said. “The best way to thaw a turkey is in the refrigerator. Sit it inside a pan so that all the dripping when it does thaw will sit in that pan and won’t cross contaminate anything in your refrigerator.”

Planning ahead is a good idea: According to the Butterball Turkey website, you can expect 24 hours of thawing time for every four pounds your frozen bird weighs (the site includes a handy thawing calculator).

If you haven’t the time, the thawing process can be sped up a bit by using cold, not warm, water, but Chaney cautions against the still-water method advocated on Butterball’s website.

“What we tell restaurants is, cold, continuously running water,” she said. “So if you have the turkey in your sink soaking, you should have a cold, continuous running water over it. That might be hard to do, but that’s the preferred method.”

The key, Chaney said, is to thaw the turkey while keeping it’s flesh below 41 degrees Fahrenheit — the “danger zone” for microbe growth is 41 to 135 degrees. That makes this lesson a twofer — if you must keep food out after cooking, keep it hot.

“Keep cold things cold, below 41, and hot things hot, above 135,” Chaney said. “Those are the rules to live by.”

That means that leftovers should be placed in the refrigerator within a couple of hours of cooking, uncovered, Chaney said, to encourage rapid cooling to get food out of the danger zone.

“Any leftovers, you want to keep them in a shallow pan, uncovered,” she said. “You have leftover gravy? You want it less than three inches in depth, uncovered in the refrigerator. If you can slice stuff, slice it so it can cool quicker.”

Reheating leftovers? Chaney recommends heating them to 165 degrees, the same initial temperatures it is recommend to cook your turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

“You want to make sure it reaches 165 for at least 15 seconds, especially if it has stuffing in it,” she said. “It’s going to take longer to cook when it’s stuffed.”

Beyond the big bird, Thanksgiving meal prep can be long and involved, and it can be easy to forget the standard safety precautions that should always be followed. For instance, Chaney said, being mindful of cross contamination on counters and cutting boards.

“You always want to make sure that when you’re handling raw and you are handling ready-to-eat foods that you use separate cutting boards,” she said. “Use a cutting board for raw, put it in the dishwasher or wash it.”

And keep raw poultry off your countertops by resisting the urge to wash the turkey. According to Chaney, it’s not necessary.

“It’s not recommended to wash it,” she said. “It’s going to spray all over your sink, it could spray on your counter and then you are just cross-contaminating anything that touches it if you don’t wipe it down correctly with a sanitizer.”

And after handling that turkey, Chaney said, wash your hands. With soap.

And before you handle that turkey, she said, wash your hands. With soap.

In fact, given the time of year, you might want to consider whether you must absolutely, positively be in the kitchen at all, according Chaney.

“If you’re sick, don’t handle the food,” she said. “People are going to be sick around the holidays, they are.”

More information

Butterball's How to Thaw a Turkey website: butterball.com/how-tos/thaw-a-turkey.

An FDA brochure on what temperature to cook turkey and other meats can be found at www.fda.gov/downloads/Food/ResourcesForYou/Consumers/UCM462491.pdf.

The USDA maintains a website on safe cooking temperatures at www.usda.gov/media/blog/2011/05/25/cooking-meat-check-new-recommended-temperatures.

