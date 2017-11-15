Shepherd’s Staff accepting donations for Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

The Shepherd’s Staff would be grateful for donations of fruit pies, cookies, brownies, wrapped candy, apples and oranges. All donations should be brought to the school cafeteria at St. John’s Church on Wednesday, Nov. 22, between 3 and 7 p.m. Monetary donations are also always welcome. Please make checks payable to The Shepherd’s Staff with the designation Thanksgiving Dinner and mail to The Shepherd’s Staff, PO Box 127, Westminster, MD 21158.

Dinner delivery can be made to those who are homebound due to illness or disability. To accommodate these requests, call The Shepherd’s Staff at 410-857-5944 by Monday, Nov. 20.

