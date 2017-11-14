News Maryland Carroll County

Thanksgiving Dinner Spots

Michel Elben
Carroll County Times

For those looking for a turkey dinner without the hassle of stuffing a bird or cleaning up later, many local restaurants will be open and ready to serve up all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods.

Now accepting reservations:

Baldwin's Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

410-795-1041

The Buttersburg Inn

9 N. Main St., Union Bridge

410-775-9939

Johanssons Dining House

4 W. Main St., Westminster

410-876-0101

Salerno's Restaurant & Catering

1043 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg

410-795-8400 Ext. 8

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

410-840-8181

