Caring and Sharing annual Thanksgiving meal is a place for 'people to be together'

The room was modestly decorated, with orange and white plastic covering the tables and a pumpkin at the front of the room, sitting in line with the trays of food.

At the front set of tables sat mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey, green beans — all that was needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and more.

And as people moved around the room, some getting food, others eating and most talking quietly with those sitting near them, the sound of “Amazing Grace” filled the room.

First, a small group began to sing the words.

“Amazing grace how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me.”

The first group finished, though soon after, another woman took up the song while she was serving the meal. The room quieted as she sang out the words, drawing the lines out slowly, her eyes closed.

“I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.”

And while all the fixings were there for a traditional Thanksgiving, the dinner at the Taneytown American Legion on Thursday was a bit different than other Thanksgivings happening around the country.

The Thanksgiving meal was put on by Caring and Sharing Ministries of Northwest Carroll County Inc., an organization made of a number of different churches across multiple denominations, according to Maryanne Turner, president of the organization. This is the fourth year they’ve held the meal, she said.

It may be hard work, she said — the group roasted eight turkeys for the one meal — but it’s worth it.

“We’re going to keep doing it as long as we can,” Turner added.

Throughout the early afternoon, groups of people moved in and out of the building on Broad Street. Many knew each other and were friends or family, while others recognized each other from coming to the meal each year.

They get the opportunity to get a meal and get take-home boxes as well, Turner said.

Caring and Sharing Ministries hosted a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community in Taneytown Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (Dylan Slagle) (Dylan Slagle)

For Margaret Cosner, of Taneytown, it’s a good meal and friendly faces.

Cosner said she’s been coming to the Caring and Sharing Ministries Thanksgiving meal since it started. She knows a lot of the people who come out each year, and said she’s met many of them through different organizations like Mission of Mercy, a mobile medical clinic that provides free health care, dental care and prescription medications.

These people have become good friends, she added.

“It’s Thanksgiving. It’s time for people to be together,” Cosner said.

Turner said the Caring and Sharing Ministries has wanted to hold a Thanksgiving meal for years and, four years ago, the American Legion helped them out and gave them a place to cook and serve the dinner. A lot of organizations have also donated supplies, which helps a lot, she said.

A meal like this is important, she said, because the Taneytown area deals with a lot of poverty.

“This area has the highest rate of poverty in Carroll County,” she said. “But we have the most generous people.”

For Renee Rogers and her family, the meal was a chance to give back to the community and a chance to teach her daughters. Rogers, of Westminster, said she wanted her two daughters to know not everyone has what they have.

She wanted to show her kids that others need help, Rogers added.

Savannah, 6, and Sophia, 10, took turns dishing out food during the afternoon meal, breaking in between to sit down and have some of the meal themselves.

Sophia said she liked getting to eat, but also liked getting to help others in the community.

“I thought it would be nice to give them food and company,” she said.

