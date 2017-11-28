MSP increased traffic enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend

Maryland State Police released results from a four-day period of increased enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend from Nov. 22 to 26.

The Westminster Barrack, the only state police barrack in Carroll County, made a total of 350 stops, which resulted in 199 warnings and 209 citations during the holiday period, according to the MSP Public Information Office. Of the citations, 74 were for speeding. Westminster-based troopers made eight arrests for driving under the influence, one related to a controlled dangerous substance and four on other criminal charges.

During the time period, the agency handled 10 reportable crashes.

All 23 Maryland State Police barracks were involved in the statewide effort.

Overall, troopers stopped 7,470 vehicles for traffic violations. The stops resulted in 4,139 traffic citations and 4,924 warnings, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police headquarters. In addition, they made 93 arrests related to impaired driving, 75 arrests on other criminal charges and 62 related to outstanding warrants as a result of the traffic enforcement.

The statistics averaged out to one DUI arrest by MSP every 66 minutes over the holiday period, according to a tweet by nonprofit organization Washington Regional Alcohol Program, which works to prevent drunk driving and underage drinking in the Washington-metropolitan area.

According to a tweet issued by MSP on Monday, the additional criminal arrests included 20 arrests related to controlled dangerous substances.

The issued citations broke down to include 95 seat belt citations, 113 distracted driving citations and 1815 speeding citations, according to the tweet.

To supply the manpower needed for the increased enforcement, many troopers worked overtime, the cost of which was funded by a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, according to the statement.

To check travel conditions and delays, travelers can view traffic and road conditions at maryland.gov, or chart.state.md.us. provided by the State Highway Administration. Traffic conditions are also available at md511.org, or by calling 511.

