Texas Roadhouse rasing funds for hurricane relief

For one day, Texas Roadhouse will donate 100 percent of its profits to organizations benefiting hurricane victims, including the American Red Cross. The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Westminster Texas Roadhouse, 21 S. Cranberry Road, will participate, along with seven other locations in Maryland and more than 500 worldwide. Michael Allender, of the Westminster restaurant, said providing relief to those affected by the hurricane is very important to his location and that the company is aiming for approximately $300,000 nationwide.

Texas Roadhouse has provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders locally in Texas and Florida, according to a news release from the company.

