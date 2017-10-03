Pumpkin people invade the City of Taneytown

With giggles and friendly banter, Taneytown residents assembled the city’s pumpkin people last week. The group has constructed 28 Halloween-themed figures that will line East Baltimore Street and rest in several businesses’ windows throughout October.

“I just love doing it this,” said volunteer Barbara Schlaich. “It shows what the community can do if they work together. They can create something fun.”

According to Taneytown’s economic director, Nancy McCormick, the pumpkin people have been a downtown promotion for six years.

“It’s an attraction for people to come into town and it’s something positive for residents to do,” McCormick said. “It’s something no other city has.”

McCormick said the pumpkin people are also a good promotion for the city’s Harvest Festival. The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Taneytown Memorial Park. The event will feature barnyard bingo, a Civil War reenactment, music, food, crafters, and pumpkin painting.

Carrie Stottlemire, who chairs the city’s Pumpkin People committee, said the activity is “just wonderful because we work together and ideas just flow.”

Stottlemire said the figures’ heads are made of foam and the bodies are made of PVC pipes. Volunteers stuff thrift store clothing with plastic bags to give the characters shape.

Volunteer Leslie Selby said creating the pumpkin people is all about collaboration.

“We talk among each other and get ideas,” Selby said. “The clothing usually dictates what the face will look like.”

Volunteer Helen Wojtech said the group has been a great “opportunity to meet other people in the city.”

“Since I live here, I’d like to know my neighbors,” Wojtech said. “We’ve had fun getting together and making them.”

Businesses, residences, and nonprofits can also get in on the pumpkin people fun. McCormick said city residents and organizations can vie for first-, second- and third-place prizes. First place will win $50, second place will win $25 and third place will win $10 in their respective categories. Judging will take place the week of Oct. 23.

Carroll Vista resident Kathleen Frain, who chairs the residence’s Pumpkin People committee, said they have won a residential prize every year.

“You don’t have to be really artistic and it doesn’t have to be pretty. It just has to be creative,” Frain said.

Frain said the residence will have two displays. The front entrance will feature “The Good Life,” which shows pumpkin grandparents and grandchildren reading, playing sports and having a tea party. The south entrance is called “Goodbye” and is an acknowledgment of the contractors who have finished building the houses in Carroll Vista.

“It’s just a fun thing to do,” Frain said.

