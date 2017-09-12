Taneytown Police Department swears in two new officers

The Taneytown Police Department welcomed two new officers Monday in a swearing-in ceremony at the police station.
Officers Lindsey Shope and Zack Myers took their oaths from Taneytown Mayor James McCarron Jr. just after noon. Shope is a recent cadet program graduate. Myers previously held a part-time position on a police force in Pennsylvania.
“We went through the process, and we found two very, very qualified applicants,” Chief Bill Tyler said. “I’m happy to have them on our team.”
The two are filling existing positions in the department.
“We don’t have very much turnover. It’s very rare,” McCarron said.
Shope and Myers are replacing officers who went to the newly formed Mount Airy Police Department, according to McCarron. The MAPD will begin service Oct. 1.
McCarron added that Shope is the department’s only female officer, “which is a nice addition to the force,” he said.
The mayor expressed the town’s pride in its Police Department. “We look forward to [the new officers’] rewarding careers,” he said.
As their introduction to the squad, the new Taneytown officers will go through an eight-week field training led by officers from the department.
This will provide the officers with specific procedural training on, “how we do things here in Taneytown,” Tyler said. This includes training in the department’s report-writing system and the procedures of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Having worked in Pennsylvania, Myers will also need to complete a Maryland Comparative Compliance course within the year in order to be certified in the state.
