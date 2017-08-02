Taneytown History Museum to host 13th anniversary celebration

The Taneytown History Museum will host a 13th anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 5. The free event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum’s headquarters at 340 E. Baltimore St. in Taneytown.

“We want the community to know we’re here,” said museum volunteer Nancy Eyler. “We still have people who don’t know that Taneytown has a museum. We all learn from the past and it’s hard to move on to the future if you don’t know where you’ve been. We try to appeal to all different age groups and interests. ”

The now-deceased George B. Crouse and George Naylor developed the city's first history museum in 2004, leasing a building at 24 E. Baltimore St. from the city just in time for Taneytown's 250th anniversary.

In 2012, the lease expired and the museum closed. In 2013, members of the Taneytown Heritage committee and the Taneytown History Museum acknowledged that they had many of the same goals and the groups merged in 2014, creating the nonprofit Taneytown Heritage & Museum Association Inc. In October 2013, a benefactor who wishes to remain anonymous gifted the current property to the organizations.

One of the founders, George Naylor, said he rates the museum “right up with the Smithsonian.”

“The museum is an asset to our community,” said Naylor. “A museum is a place where people can really learn what it was like in the days of their parents and grandparents. A lot of people today don’t realize what the older generations went through and the kind of things they had to use in their homes in order to live.”

Museum committee chairman Carroll Hahn said the celebration will be hosted by volunteers and light refreshments will be served.

“Taneytown is a unique town and an old town,” Hahn said. “You get to see handmade tools and products that we don’t make today. It’s a nice way for people to reminisce.”

If you go

Taneytown History Museum’s 13th Anniversary Celebration

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 5

Where: Taneytown History Museum, 340 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown

Cost: Free

Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information, call 443-918-8687

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben