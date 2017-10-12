Taneytown's Land of Fear aims to be the scariest haunt in Maryland

Two longtime friends with a passion for Halloween are on a mission to run the scariest haunt in Maryland.

Together, Greg Durkin and Rick Castro, of Parkville, founded Land of Fear, a haunted attraction now open on the site of Paintball Adventure Park in Taneytown.

Durkin, the founder said he was motivated to start Land of Fear because he traveled all around the eastern seaboard and felt that most of the haunts he’d been too just weren’t scary enough.

“Our number one goal was to achieve being an actually scary haunt,” said Castro, who is the director of operations and contributed artistic talent to building of the attraction.

“There’s a void here for haunts,” he said. “We want to bring some haunted reputation back to Maryland.”

For him, simply rehashing the old horror classics like “Dracula” and those with werewolves wasn’t good enough.

“While they’re sentimental, people have new phobias,” he said.

The haunt relies on more than 40 volunteer actors, and its founder prides himself on the fact that they do not break character even when guests are not around.

“The actors are what create the environment,” Durkin said. “Some have acting experience. Some are new. All have a passion for Halloween.”

At the gates of the attraction, guests are greeted by Belial, a leering blue demon who is the gatekeeper and the overseer of the Land of Fear, which will be open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.

The ordeal begins as they cross the bridge of the dead into a haunted woods full of strange creatures. After that, guests will need to stay quiet if they don’t want to attract the attention of the ravenous walking dead and other inhabitants in the cemetery. The experience continues through an infested village and concludes in the deadly Glendon Falls Manor, an environment built almost entirely from scratch by Durkin, Castro and their team.

“As each day goes, we’re trying to evolve and intensify,” Durkin said. “We’re going to really make you lose your sense of security. …

“Of course we’re amateurs, but I think we’re getting closer to what we’re seeking.”

To further intensify the scares, guests can don a glow stick that will mark them for for an interactive experience with the actors.

Durkin and Castro both work full time, and say that coming to work on Land of Fear is their escape and creative outlet. Durkin said he wants to put together an attraction that he himself would like to go through.

“What environment can you create? You get to put your imagination and talent to work,” he said.

Throughout the weekend of Friday, Oct. 13, all proceeds from Land of Fear will go to benefit hurricane relief.

If you go

What: Land of Fear

Where: 3939 Old Taneytown Road, Taneytown

When: 7:30-11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October

Cost: $15 per person, cash only, for about a 30-minute walk-through

More information: Call 443-388-1389, email landoffear_greg@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/pg/landoffearmd.

