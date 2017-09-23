Maryland State Police investigating fatal collision in Taneytown

Maryland State Police are investigating a collision that occurred around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Taneytown Road that left one person dead.

According to police, a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban driven by William D. Charles, 38, crossed the double yellow line and struck a 1954 Ford truck head on. The 29-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the truck was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimorewith a head injury.

Police said they suspect Charles was impaired at the time of the collision, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 410-386-3000.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel