Councilman's wife sues Taneytown council, mayor

On June 22, 2016, the Taneytown City Council and mayor held a closed-door meeting. Two women were turned away from City Hall when they tried to attend it.

Now, a judge will decide if Taneytown’s council violated Maryland’s Open Meetings Act after one of the women, Robin Bartlett Frazier, brought a lawsuit against the mayor and council.

Frazier, a former county commissioner and wife of City Councilman Donald Frazier, represented herself Monday in court before visiting Judge Lawrence Daniels. Attorney Kevin Karpinski represented the mayor and the council members.

Daniels often had to remind Robin Frazier of the civil procedure and the law during the trial, and Karpinski made several objections to Frazier’s line of questioning, prompting Daniels to remind her that she could not testify if she wasn’t on the stand or tell a person to read a piece of evidence.

Frazier told Daniels that she would argue and prove that the City Council and mayor violated the Open Meetings Act when they failed to give reasonable notice for the closed meeting. She also is arguing that they failed to give proper notice of the open meeting the council would have to have in order to vote to go into closed session.

In response, Karpinski told the judge there were two hot button topics facing the council — changes in the charter that would allow it to remove a member and a code of conduct measure being considered by the mayor and council — both of which Donald Frazier opposed.

Donald Frazier passed out a letter on June 13 saying that if they passed the code of conduct measure, they would face litigation, Karpinski said. It was this letter that prompted the mayor to call for a closed session to discuss potential litigation, Mayor James McCarron said while on the stand.

The notice of the closed meeting was published days before, Karpinski said in his opening.

“Ms. Frazier was well aware that this closed meeting was to be held on June 22, 2016, at 7 p.m.,” he said.

Robin Frazier called several witnesses — including council members, the mayor and city staff — and the most popular answer to her questions was, “I don’t recall.”

City Clerk Clara Kalman said she posted the notice of the closed meeting on June 20, 2016, and would have alerted IT to post the notice on the website.

McCarron testified that the meeting was held in-between two regularly scheduled meetings because the city attorney expressed that there was some urgency to the issue.

“We’ve never had anything happen like this in Taneytown before,” he said.

McCarron presided over the meeting, but he said he didn’t remember what was discussed beyond the topic of the threatened lawsuit.

An open meeting was held prior to the closed session, but it was only to take a vote to move into closed session, he said on the stand.

“The point is the open meeting was simply a technicality to go into a closed meeting,” he said.

McCarron also said that the city attorney had said Donald Frazier should not attend the closed meeting because he was an adversarial party, but he did not know that Donald Frazier was away in Africa during the meeting.

This was also echoed by Council members Joseph Vigliotti and Bradley Wantz.

Vigliotti and Wantz testified that they were not sure how long the meeting lasted and could not recall other information, with Wantz saying he couldn’t remember who motioned to go into closed session and Vigliotti saying he couldn’t remember if any action was taken at the meeting. Both referenced it was a year ago.

Vigliotti said that he knew Frazier was going away, but he was not sure of the exact time.

“No, I never went to Councilman Frazier and said we won’t have a closed meeting while he was away,” Vigliotti said.

Daniels recessed the trial after Robin Frazier had questioned all of the people in attendance at the meeting. She is expected to testify, along with the city manager and the city attorney, when the trial resumes Tuesday.

CAPTION Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap CAPTION Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap Dejuan Price, Biz Challenge finalist, discusses bookSwap CAPTION Scenes from the Mount Airy Fire Carnival on Tuesday, July 25 Scenes from the Mount Airy Fire Carnival on Tuesday, July 25 CAPTION CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie will not seek a third term CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie will not seek a third term CAPTION Up Above Media, LLC, an aerial media company that provides photographic, site scan and 3-D modeling services using unmanned aerial systems, is a finalist in the 2017 Carroll Biz Challenge. Up Above Media, LLC, an aerial media company that provides photographic, site scan and 3-D modeling services using unmanned aerial systems, is a finalist in the 2017 Carroll Biz Challenge. CAPTION Stephanie Krug pitches Arcadeology for the Carroll Biz Challenge. Stephanie Krug pitches Arcadeology for the Carroll Biz Challenge.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio