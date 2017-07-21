Taneytown bicyclist dead after colliding with pickup on Md. 194

A 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision early Friday morning after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Md. 194.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, as well as fire and emergency medical crews from the Taneytown volunteer fire company, were dispatched to the area of Md. 194 (Francis Scott Key Highway) and Brown Road outside Taneytown around 12:34 a.m. Friday for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Harrison Thomas Earls, of Taneytown, was found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 24-year-old from Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Earls, on his bicycle, were traveling north on Md. 194 at the time of the collision, according to the release.

The Times is not identifying the driver of the pickup at this time, as no charges have been filed. It is unclear from information provided how the collision occurred.

Members of the Crash Reconstruction Unit are continuing the investigation. Cpl. John Light, of the sheriff’s office, said no decision will be made regarding charges until the outcome of their investigation is released.

“I do not believe there are any bike lanes on that stretch of Md. 194,” Light said, regarding the conditions of the site of the accident. He said visibility is lower at night during the hours when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Jeffrey Miller at 410-386-5900.