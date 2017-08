A Sykesville woman reported missing has been found safe.

Jessica Erin Kittle was found safe in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office had been searching for Kittle since she was reported missing from her home on Marvin Avenue on July 29.

