Sykesville council discusses search for Town Manager, future of blue caboose

The Sykesville Mayor and Town Council discussed the search for a new town manager and the fate of the town’s “blue caboose” at their Monday meeting.

David Deutsch has been serving as interim town manager since Aug. 29, following the departure of Dan Ashbacher, who had served as town manager since 2012.

The new town manager will manage a staff of 18 full-time employees, a budget of more than $2.8 million, according to the online job posting, with the ideal candidate possessing a master’s degree in public administration or a related field. The starting salary range of $85,000 to $100,000 depends on experience, according to the posting.

On Monday, the mayor and council discussed forming an advisory council of community stakeholders to help in the search and vetting process for a new town manager.

“There should be at least one council person … on that panel of stakeholders,” said Councilwoman Stacey Link.

Councilman Leo Keenan suggested a method for sifting through candidates that was used during the town’s previous search for a town manager.

“The last time we started with a spreadsheet of 30 to 40 candidates,” he said. “Just the bare minimum of their history. We can cut it down from there.”

Mayor Ian Shaw said he and the council will continue to discuss the search process in the future.

“What I wanted to do tonight was to get a plan,” he said. “We will try to get down a little more at the next meeting.”

The meeting next moved to the issue of the “blue caboose,” a blue train car sitting on the tracks in downtown Sykesville that has fallen into a state of disrepair and was recently the site of a fire.

“In 2014 we donated the blue caboose to Howard County; they have a train museum up at the fairgrounds,” Shaw said. “However, here it is, 2017 and the caboose has never left.”

Shaw said that there has been no attempt or contact made by people in Howard County to come collect the caboose.

Meanwhile, the owners of Baldwin Station Restaurant, Stewart and Ridia Dearie, have expressed interest in using the car as part of the restaurant. Ridia spoke to the council mentioning that when they first took over the restaurant, the contract mentioned they could make use of the blue caboose if they so wanted to.

While they could not make use of the train car years ago, Ridia told the meeting that they have considered converting it to a “private dining car, which I think would be awesome for the car,” she said. “On the nights we don’t have a dinner planned it could be a pop-up speakeasy, which is very popular right now.”

The Council voted unanimously to rescind the offer to donate the blue caboose to Howard County, but only if the legal basis were sound and Howard County were willing.

“Don’t get too excited yet until we can look at the legal details,” Shaw said.

