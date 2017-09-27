Phone scammer claims to be police

The Sykesville Police Department received a report of a telephone scam Tuesday in which the caller claimed to be “Detective Rogers” of the Sykesville department.

A female caller from 917-688-5056 told a Carroll resident that there was a “warrant out for him” and requested a sum of money from the resident or he would be arrested, according to a post made to Facebook by Sykesville police Tuesday.

“There is no ‘Detective Rogers’ employed by the Sykesville Police Department and no legitimate law enforcement agency will call you and demand any amount of money to avoid being arrested,” according to the post.

Sykesville police reminds residents not to divulge personal or financial information via phone and to report suspicious calls to the police. The department can be reached at 410-795-0757.

