Oklahoma Avenue to be closed for three days

Beginning Thursday, Aug.17, Oklahoma Avenue in Sykesville is expected to be closed at Schoolhouse Road for three days during milling, patching and paving of the road.

According to a Town of Sykesville news release, there will be no parking on the street while it is closed. Anyone parked on the street will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release. All vehicles must be off the road by 8 a.m. Trash and recycling will continue on the regular schedule.

For more information, contact Sykesville at 410-795-8959 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

