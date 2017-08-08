Police seeking help in locating Sykesville man

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 40-year-old Sykesville man.

Daniel Taylor Evans was last seen on Aug. 3 at about 6 a.m. when he left to go to his job in Rockville. He was not at work on Aug. 4, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Evans is described as a 40-year-old man, weighing about 185 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches. His car is described as a blue Mitsubishi Gallant with Maryland license plate 2BC8523, according to the release.

It is unusual for Evans to not contact his family for several days, according to the release.

Anyone with his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-386-5900.

