Sykesville votes on Warfield adequate facilities certification

SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Town Council voted unanimously to approve an adequate facilities certification for the Warfield Complex at its Monday, Aug. 14, meeting.

The certification, made by agencies looking at water, sewer and other utilities, means that infrastructure is believed to be adequate for the planned residential subdivision of Parcels E and F in the Warfield Complex. According to the pattern book received by the Sykesville Planning Commission 11 months ago, 145 townhouses will be developed there.

It was not clear last fall, however, if the facilities would be adequate to support such development, but Town Manager Dawn Ashbacher told the council Tuesday that the planning commission had determined the facilities were adequate as of July.

The Warfield Complex comprises approximately 91 acres owned by the town of Sykesville and managed by Warfield Development Corp. Prior to the town taking possession of the property from the state, Warfield was used by Springfield Hospital Center.

The pattern book calls for a blend of residences, shops, businesses, and recreational and hotel spaces. Existing buildings will be renovated and new buildings will be constructed, according to the book.

Guidelines attached to the site's designation as a Planned Employment Center mandate that the site consist of 20 to 55 percent office/research/institutional/light industrial space, 10 to 20 percent retail/service, 10 to 35 percent residential and no less than 25 percent open space, the pattern book states.

