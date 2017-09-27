Swing Fore Pink night to benefit breast health

The Island Green Family Fun Center will host a night of recreation on Thursday, Sept. 28 that will feature the first Swing Fore Pink fundraiser to benefit the Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital.

“It can be a whole family event,” said Donna Biemiller, event coordinator.

The evening will include miniature golf, a driving range, a photo booth, food, and live entertainment, and is free to attend.

The centerpiece of the evening will be a helicopter drop. For $20 each (or buy five, get one free), guests can purchase a golf ball. At around 7:30, the helicopter will drop the golf balls onto the green, and the ball that comes to rest closest to the hole will win 50 percent of the event’s proceeds.

The other half will benefit the Center for Breast Health. Golf balls can be purchased at the event or in advance at the Carroll Hospital Foundation, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce or the Island Green Family Fun Center.

The event will take place at the Island Green Family Fun Center, 1199 Pleasant Valley Road S., Westminster, from 5-8 p.m.

CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College CAPTION CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CAPTION Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade CAPTION Free State IPA for Beer Week Free State IPA for Beer Week

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter