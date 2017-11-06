About 750 satchels filled for domestic violence survivors

The Survival Satchels initiative was deemed a success in its second year, with approximately 750 bags filled with necessary supplies for those in uncertain situations as a result of domestic violence.

The donation drive is a collaboration between the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and Terry Smack of Westminster-based Terry’s Tag and Title and takes place during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The organizers reached out to county shelters to determine what supplies would be most useful and came up with a list of household items, toys, hygiene supplies and nonperishable food. The shelters will distribute the satchels to domestic violence victims and their children.

“I am extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we saw from the community for domestic violence victims and their children,” Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo stated in a news release. “This year’s drive was incredibly successful as we received about 750 filled bags. The bags will provide incredible comfort to victims and their children during a very traumatic time in their lives. This ‘helping hand’ goes a long way to helping someone escape a dangerous situation.”

Smack, a domestic violence survivor who spoke this month at an education and prevention forum, stated, “You never know when you will be in that situation, and I can tell you from experience that this kind of support from the community will make a difference in a domestic violence victims’ life.”

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter