Westminster man creates scavenger hunt app with $1,000 prize

Those with an observant eye and a sense of Westminster history might be able to win $1,000 this weekend, as a new scavenger hunt app, SURCH, makes its debut with a cash race.

SURCH, founded by Westminster resident Steve Lowe, is a smartphone app that allows users to participate in a five-round scavenger hunt, taking photos of local landmarks, called VUEs, in order to win a cash prize.

By finding each VUE, the players then unlock the next image that they have to find and match using their phone’s camera. Once all five VUEs are found, their time is logged and at the end of the competition, the player with the fastest time is awarded the cash prize.

While the first VUE is free, the additional locations — as well as clues — must be purchased with five SURCH coins which start at 99 cents a piece.

According to Lowe, the idea for SURCH was inspired by music magazines he read as a kid.

“I would pick up these real nerdy music magazines, and they’d have puzzles where the first round was easy and was published in the magazine. You send your buck in and get the next question,” Lowe said. “By round five it was almost impossible, but the person with the highest score would win.”

He said years ago, he tried to recapture this idea with a photo scavenger hunt for a church fundraiser, but in the age before smartphones, planning to distribute clues and receive photographs proved to be too logistically difficult. It wasn’t until he realized that he was carrying all the technology needed in his pocket that the idea began to take off.

Westminster’s timed race will be the debut of SURCH in public, though there are plans to take the game to Houston in November and expanding throughout Texas beyond that. Lowe said they had to pay attention to the legality of the game and its relationship to prize money across state lines.

Though the plan is to focus the game on larger cities, Lowe said he was excited to start off by featuring Westminster as the debut.

“It’s just a cool town. Our office is right here on Main Street,” Lowe said. “Let’s get out here and hope to get real honest real-time feedback from players before we move on. We definitely plan on coming back soon, hopefully with a larger prize.”

In order to get SURCH ready for the Westminster debut, Lowe said they have gone through more than 20 revisions to get the game to its current state.

With each city, the development team has to find and photograph a number of possible VUEs, since each player gets their own unique set of landmarks. Lowe said a lot of thought had to go into selecting each location.

“Each VUE needs to be unique; it can’t just be a piece of pavement with bubble gum,” Lowe said. “We had to look to find things that showcase the city, are easily publicly accessible, well lit and safe.”

The race begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 13, and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Each player can choose when to start their run within that time frame. The grand prize is $1,000, with the second place prize $250 and third place winner receiving $100.

A party for participants will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday at O’Lordan’s Irish Pub where the winner will be announced. For more information, visit www.surchwestminster.com.

