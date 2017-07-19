Credit Union seeks school supply donations to 'Stuff the Bus'

On July 18, First Financial Federal Credit Union of Maryland kicked off a school supply drive to benefit students in Baltimore County and Carroll County Public Schools.

Through Aug. 12, donations can be made at First Financial Federal Credit Union of Maryland branches, including the Westminster branch at 625 Baltimore Blvd H.

On July 29, the Westminster branch will host a “Stuff the Bus” event, asking the community to fill a school bus parked at the branch with school supplies. That event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Stephanie Peltzer at 410-427-8958 or send email to speltzer@firstfinancial.org.

