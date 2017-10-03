News Maryland Carroll County

Center to offer Stress Buster Date Night for couples

To head off the stress of the holidays, The Marriage and Relationship Education Center (MREC) will hold a Stress Buster Date Night.

The event will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Carroll Nonprofit Center, 255 Clifton Blvd., Westminster.

It will feature snacks and games as well as resources to help couples work together and create a personalized game plan for managing stress.

“The holidays can be a demanding time with gifts to purchase, finances to juggle, and numerous special events to attend,” Amy Gilford, executive director of MREC, was quoted saying in a news release. “This event gives couples valuable time to focus just on each other before the seasonal festivities begin.”

The event is $20 per couple. Registration can be done at www.mrecenter.org/events or 410-386-9003. Spaces are available first-come-first-serve.

