Westminster men arrested in alleged speed sign theft

Three Westminster men were arrested Thursday after they allegedly stole a electronic speed monitoring sign from Lucabaugh Mill Road.

Colin Alexander Koogle, 22, of the 600 block of Yorkminster Road; Hunter Austin Murren-Sanders, 20, of the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive; and Jacob Patrick Tessier, 20, of the 300 block of Watercress Road, were all charged with one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 and released on their own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

The three men allegedly stole the sign at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday from the 800 block of Lucabaugh Mill Road. The sign, which costs roughly $5,200, was being used to help “educate motorists in efforts to reduce their speed and save lives,” according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The electronic sign had an anti-tampering system, which had GPS capabilities, among other anti-theft measures. Members of the sheriff’s office’s Repeat Offender Proactive Enforcement Team located the sign at a residence in the 300 block of Watercress Road, according to the release.

