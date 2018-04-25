Steven Lockard, new Carroll superintendent, brings 'fresh set of eyes' to position

The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education announced Wednesday that Steven Lockard, formerly of the Fairfax County (Va.) Public Schools system, will take over as superintendent of schools, replacing current Superintendent Stephen Guthrie this summer.

Guthrie will step down from that post after two four-year terms on June 30. On July 1, Guthrie will start a new job as superintendent of the Sussex Technical School District, in Sussex County, Delaware.

Lockard will be making $212,500, according to his contract. Guthrie leaves the position making $212,460.

Lockard, 47, comes to Carroll after having worked as the deputy superintendent for Fairfax County Public Schools. From November 2016 through July 2017, he served as the interim superintendent for the system. Prior to that, he was the deputy superintendent for Frederick County Public Schools, having worked his way up through that school system.

He was born and raised in Carroll County, and graduated from Westminster High School.

For Lockard, going into education was a family affair — his parents were both teachers in Carroll County. Lockard’s father, Brian Lockard, was the superintendent of CCPS in the 1990s. Lockard said it’s “very special” for him to take on a role that once belonged to his father. And, he said, Carroll County is also special to him.

Carroll gave him his education and his “start in life,” he added.

“I’m excited to give back to the community that has given to me and my family," Lockard said.

Board of Education President Bob Lord said Lockard comes to Carroll with a lot of experience from different systems. He’s never worked for Carroll, so from that sense, he’s a bit of an outsider and brings outside perspective, Lord said.

But, he added, he went through CCPS schools, and from that, understands how the system works.

“We’re very excited to get him,” Lord said

Carroll County Public Schools announced its new superintendent on Wednesday, April 25. It will be the 19th individual to hold the position in the school system's history. Here is a look back at some of the past superintendents of CCPS.

Lord said he feels like those in Carroll will appreciate that he has roots in the county, but comes in with experience from other school systems.

“He can bring a fresh set of eyes — a different perspective of what might work, what might not,” Lord said.

While Lockard’s parents were both in education, and had a love for teaching, Lockard said they never pushed him in that direction. But, he added, he still found himself moving in that direction.

“I just found myself kind of gravitating toward helping others,” he said.

What’s great about teaching, he said, is that he can impact others and help students succeed.

“Whether it’s teaching or serving at the district level, the role is about supporting and serving others,” Lockard said.

Lockard said he knows there are challenges Carroll County schools are facing. In meeting with stakeholder groups during his interview process, he said he came in with an entry plan.

He knows the importance of building mutual trust and positive relationships with those within the school system and those within the community, he said.

“I think that’s going to be really critical to the transition into the role,” he said

He plans to bring many opportunities for community engagement and outreach, Lockard added.

And while Lockard said he’s been following the problems and key issues, he knows it’ll be important to talk to the students and teachers and community members to really understand their concerns.

“I want to be long on listening and really seek to understand,” he added.

Lockard said he’s “totally excited” to get started in the role.

“Every system has its challenges,” he said, “but I also recognize that there’s a great system in Carroll County Public Schools.”

CAPTION Scenes from the 47th annual Carroll County Special Olympics Spring Games in Westminster Scenes from the 47th annual Carroll County Special Olympics Spring Games in Westminster CAPTION Scenes from the 47th annual Carroll County Special Olympics Spring Games in Westminster Scenes from the 47th annual Carroll County Special Olympics Spring Games in Westminster CAPTION The Brass Hat Cafe in Westminster celebrated on Wednesday, April 18, its one-year anniversary. The restaurant has been providing free meals to people, no questions asked, since it opened in April 2017. The Brass Hat Cafe in Westminster celebrated on Wednesday, April 18, its one-year anniversary. The restaurant has been providing free meals to people, no questions asked, since it opened in April 2017. CAPTION On Saturday, April 14, more than 160 participated in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Westminster to support Rape Crisis Intervention Service and raise awareness about sexual assault and gender violence. On Saturday, April 14, more than 160 participated in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event in Westminster to support Rape Crisis Intervention Service and raise awareness about sexual assault and gender violence. CAPTION Girls on the Run works to be inclusive, accommodate all involved Girls on the Run works to be inclusive, accommodate all involved CAPTION East Middle School students help plant tree as part of Earth Day activities East Middle School students help plant tree as part of Earth Day activities

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13