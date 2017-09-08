Steam Show Days offers bargains, 'a history lesson'

Triumphantly rolling a tiller to the parking lot, Bob Kelley relished that the $100 purchase was worth $500.

“You can tell it hasn’t hardly been used,” said Kelley, of Manchester. “I come to auctions all the time. They’re the place to buy equipment. I always have a limit on what I want to spend and I’m good at knowing the price of something. The more you do it, the better chance you have of getting something good for a deal.”

Mason-Dixon Historical Society, Inc.’s Steam Show Days opened with an auction Thursday. The show continued Friday and goes on from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

“Buyers come because they get great deals on a lot of things,” said Historical Society President Robert Griesmyer. “There’s a huge variety of farm-related and garden-type items. People can find that unusual item they didn’t know they needed.”

Griesmyer said the event is “an opportunity to learn a little bit about farming history.”

“Some people have no idea the amount of work and ingenuity it took to run the equipment,” Griesmyer said. “We really want to see history go to the next generation. We’re all very willing to answer people’s questions and show them how the equipment works and what it was used for.”

Historical Society Treasurer Shane Ey said visitors can get “a glimpse into the past.”

“It’s a history lesson,” Ey said. “Electric didn’t come to the farming community until the early ‘30s. A lot of people don’t realize that before electric, you had to go out and fill your kerosene or gasoline engine and hand crank it.”

Ey said the show will also include a flea market, children’s games, threshing wheat demonstrations, sawmill demonstrations, and woodcarving demos.

Checking out tires at the auction, Kenny Koontz and Steve Myers looked for a deal.

“I collect tractors as a hobby. Some times you can find bargains here,” said Myers, of Gettysburg.

“We enjoy seeing all the stuff and watching it be sold,” added Koontz, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Charles Pickett, of Eldersburg, said he comes to the auction every year.

“I like to look at the weed whackers,” Pickett said. “I have fun fixing them up. I love to tear things apart to see what they’re made of and why they won’t run.”

James Bosley, of Fowblesburg, came to the auction to search for parts and socialize.

“I’m always looking for parts to fix up something I have,” Bosley said. “It’s nice to see some of the same people every year. It’s like a homecoming because you make friends at the show and they have the same interests and hobbies.”

Wayne Dell, Granite, visited the auction for the first time.

“I used to have a farm and I’m interested in seeing what they have here,” Dell said. “I have a collection of antique tools so I might add to that.”

Laura Wenderoth, of Westminster, bought a gas tank.

“My husband builds antique cars so we’re looking for any wheels, gas tanks, or engines that will help him put things together,” Wenderoth said.

Brian Travis, of Columbia, also bought a few gas tanks.

“I restore single cylinder small engines and these are something I’ve never seen before,” Travis said. “They’re already restored so I’m saving a lot of time and effort.”

It was Vada May’s first time at the auction.

“I just wanted to see what they’ve got. I’ve seen some nice deals,” said May, of Westminster.

John Elberfeld, of Sparks, purchased a box of assorted items for $1.

“I bid because I saw some interesting things in there like a heat gun, matches, and a scraper,” Elberfeld said.

George Renfro, of Hampstead, bought a corn cutting knife.

“I have some corn I need to cut as soon as it’s dry and I just happened to find this here,” Renfro said.

Bob Stickles, of Westminster, planned to spend the weekend at the show.

“If you stay around long enough, you’ll probably find something you want.”

If you go

What: Steam Show Days

When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster

Cost: Free

