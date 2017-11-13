Reisterstown man charged with home invasion, assault

A Reisterstown man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly broke into a Finksburg residence and grabbed a woman by the neck.

Corey Austin Starr, 22, was charged with seven counts including home invasion, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He is being held without bail after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Starr was arguing with a woman when he pushed her and she fell to the ground. He then got on top of her, and punched and kneed her in the ribs before grabbing her by the neck. Another man entered the room and told Starr to leave and not return.

Starr stood outside the residence and attempted to speak with those inside through a window. He then entered the residence through the window, damaging the screen. The woman grabbed a knife and told Starr to stay away, but he grabbed her by the neck again and began to choke her again until she fell to the ground, according to the statement.

The second man again entered the room and told Starr to leave. Starr left the property and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

