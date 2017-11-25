St. John Roman Catholic Church choir headed to Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall is beckoning for the St. John Roman Catholic Church choir.

The group, made up of musicians from pre-teen to age 88, has been preparing for months to perform in the world premiere of composer and conductor Joseph Martin’s “Smoky Mountain Christmas,” which will be held in the nationally recognized concert hall on Monday, Nov. 27.

Nineteen members of the 30-strong choir set out for New York City on Friday morning following Mass to begin rehearsals for the performance.

“To be invited to perform at Carnegie Hall is any any musician’s dream — you never expect to get get there as a little parish choir in Westminster,” said Regina McCurdy, director of liturgical music.

Martin’s composition is something unique to both McCurdy and choral director Matthew Ogden because it is a sacred retelling of the Christmas story done in the style of bluegrass music.

According to Ogden, it’s been something new for the singers, who are used to more classical fare.

“It’s been an experience trying to get into this style of music and wrap your head around this specific genre,” he said.

McCurdy said performing under Martin will be an honor.

“Any kind of composer directing his own work — he or she understands every single nuance. It makes the performance much richer,” she said.

The choir was approached to participate after the organizers, Distinguished Concerts International New York City, viewed a YouTube video of the choir performing another of Martin’s works.

“We were just blown away. We were shocked,” McCurdy said of the opportunity.

They will join 10 to 15 other choirs to perform the piece as one festival choir. This presents a challenge, considering the different groups will only have the weekend to rehearse together before Monday evening’s performance.

“Bringing those together into unity is going to be a real challenge,” Ogden said. “I’m going to be excited to see how [Martin] accomplishes that in such a short amount of time.”

Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Dailey & Vincent will join the choirs for the performance.

In their free time between rehearsals this weekend, choir members are taking some time to experience the city, attending a Broadway show, visiting Ground Zero and attending Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

In the past months, McCurdy said the parish at St. John has rallied behind the choir to support them, participating in fundraisers and doing what it takes to help with travel and accommodation costs.

She remembers the day the pastor announced the news to the parish during mass, and said the room broke into applause.

The church’s pastor, Mark Bialek, has been an ecstatic supporter, she said, and will be traveling to New York on Monday to be in the audience.

Ogden said though the choir members are humble, the recognition is deserved.

“This is an above-average Catholic church choir, and there’s an extraordinary amount of talent in this group,” he said.

The longest-serving member of the choir has been there for more than 50 years and the youngest, a seventh-grader, will be traveling to New York and performing with her mother, who is also a member.

They rehearse once a week for two hours for their normal ministry at St. John, but they added a three-hour rehearsal on Saturdays and an extra hour on Wednesdays each week to prepare for the Carnegie Hall performance. McCurdy said the atmosphere in recent weeks during rehearsal has been one of excitement and nervousness.

“It’s going to be a shock, I think, when they walk out onto that stage and see that enormous performance venue,” Ogden said. “There’s definitely going to be butterflies.”

They hope to keep the nerves at bay by remembering what brings them together in the first place.

“Our choir’s whole approach to everything we do is that we are servants,” McCurdy said. “We recognize that our church isn’t our stage. Every note we sing points only to God.”

When they return, they hope to bring back the energy from the performance, Ogden said, and focus on performances in Westminster that will draw in members of the community, even those who are not Catholic, to share in the musical experience.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter