Mount Airy man charged with first-degree assault

A Mount Airy man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a woman.

Patrick John Sporer, 54, of the 1300 block of Scotch Heather Ave., was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault. He was released Monday on $20,000 bail after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a property after a woman called 911 to report an assault and the line was disconnected midway through the call.

Earlier, Sporer had entered into an argument with the woman, according to the statement. He allegedly grabbed her by the neck with both hands and placed his thumbs in the middle, choking her for approximately a minute, according to the statement.

The woman screamed, causing Sporer to let go, at which time the woman retrieved her cellphone and called 911. Sporer then took the phone from her, disconnected the call and turned the phone off, according to the statement.

Sporer left the property before the deputy arrived. He was later arrested by an officer of the Hampstead Police Department in a traffic stop, according to the statement.

Sporer had not responded to a call for comment as of 7 p.m. Monday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

