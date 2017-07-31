Social media contest joins Maryland Tax-Free week

With five weeks until children head back to school, Comptroller Peter Franchot joined with the Maryland Retailers Association to announce a contest to coincide with this year’s Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

The week runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. The contests will result in two winners receiving $1,500 and $500 scholarships, respectively, to any Maryland university, college or trade school, according to a news release to the comptroller’s office.

During tax-free week, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less — regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time — will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax, according to the release.

This year, the tax-free week also adds backpacks and bookbags to the list of tax-exempt items, although it only applies to the first $40 of the purchase, according to the release.

Franchot said the legislature this year included backpacks in the week, something he hopes can expand to other school supplies. He also said he hopes next year there won’t be a price cutoff of $40.

“Backpacks can often cost more than $40,” he added.

Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said tax-free week is a chance to shop local.

“It’s hard to compete with the internet,” he said.

But shopping at local stores isn’t a sacrifice, he said. Local businesses have just as good of products as online options, he said.

And, he added, when there’s a week that’s tax-free, that’s a huge bonus.

“There’s excellent products and really you get a better service by keeping your money local,” McMullin said. “We are always trying to tell people to keep your money local. These folks are your neighbors.”

Franchot agreed tax-free week is a good time to shop local and support the community.

“It’s very important to shop local,” he said. “We should do the patriotic thing and support that. And this is a good reason to do that.”

Leading up to and during the week, shoppers are encouraged to like or follow the official social media pages on Facebook (Shop Maryland Tax Free), Twitter (@shopmdtaxfree) and Instagram (@shopmdtaxfree), according to the release. Then during the tax-free week, people can take a picture, write a “creative caption” and use #shopmdtaxfree to submit an entry on any or all of the social media platforms, according to the release.

After tax-free week ends, the Maryland Retailers Association, which is providing the scholarships, will select the two entries that best reflect the spirit of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, according to the release.

“[This week is] good because it gives our citizens a much-deserved, albeit temporary, break,” Franchot said.

Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association, said they’re thrilled to be partnering with the comptroller again.

The week is really important to so many working-class families, she said, and echoed the importance of shopping in local, brick and mortar stores.

As for the competition this year, Tolle said they really wanted to “engage people in a way we hadn’t before.”

“We hope that a lot of Marylanders will take advantage of the competition,” she added.

