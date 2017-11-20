Howard County man arrested with allegedly stolen firearm

A Glenwood man was arrested Monday after he allegedly was found in possession of a stolen .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Jacob Michael Smith, 20, was charged with one count each of transporting a handgun in a vehicle, transporting a handgun on his person, theft between $100 and $1,500, possession of handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held without bail after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, an officer of the Maryland State Police performed a traffic stop Sunday evening after observing a vehicle with severe damage to the headlight and bumper. Smith was the driver of the vehicle.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper observed a glass pipe containing suspected marijuana. At the trooper’s request, the three occupants of the car produced two more objects containing suspected marijuana.

The trooper performed a probable cause search of the car that produced a Smith & Wesson M&P .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that contained four rounds in the magazine. Dispatch advised the officer that the firearm had been reported stolen, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2018.

