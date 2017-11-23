Passports promote small business spending in Carroll

Local businesses are collaborating for the second time for a Small Business Saturday passport program that will let Carroll countians win big while they shop small for the holidays.

Last year was the first countywide event, which pulled together around 90 businesses in a coordinated effort. This year, the number has increased to more than 140.

Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is a nationwide rallying call to celebrate and patronize local businesses that is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 25, all participating businesses will be giving out passports during the weeklong promotion. Participants can fill their passports by making purchases at eight of the participating businesses. The businesses are listed on the passports or can be found online at www.carrollcountydowntowns.com.

Shoppers can collect passport stickers between Saturday and Dec. 3 as proof of purchase at more than 140 businesses across the county. Only one purchase per business will earn a sticker.

Those who collect eight stickers should turn the passport in to a branch of the Carroll County Public Library or a county town hall. They will be entered to win one of 10 gift certificates for $100 to participating businesses.

Tiombe Paige, owner of Cultivated in Westminster, said her business begins promoting Small Business Saturday at the beginning of November, and it is one of its most successful days of the year.

More than any promotion, “I think really what helps our business the most is our customer service,” she said.

Though Small Business Saturday is usually touted as a way for customers to celebrate local businesses, Paige said the annual shopping day is also chance for Cultivated to thank customers for supporting them. She said the store will stay open for 12 hours on Saturday and host special events like giveaways, samples and doorbusters.

“Our goal is to get rid of all our stamps and have to call the city for more,” she said.

For other businesses, like House of Madness Tattoo Emporium & Odditorium in Hampstead, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday don’t have as large of an effect on business.

Owner Jason Lynn said because the shop’s work is appointment-based, the volume of customers stays pretty consistent. There is no specific goal for how many stickers they hope to give out, but Lynn said, “I think it’s a really cool program that Carroll County does, and I had no problem participating,” he said.

Stone House Cakery and Cafe owner Lois Trout said she felt people really enjoyed the passport program last year and her Taneytown business gave out a lot of passports. One of the best parts of the initiative, she said, is that it brings new people through the doors who are looking to fill their passports.

“We probably see at least a 30 percent increase in sales [on Small Business Saturday],” she said.

For more information about the program and businesses participating, visit www.facebook.com/carrollcountydowntowns.

