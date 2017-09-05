Gofundme account started for family of Keymar teen killed while skateboarding

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover medical and funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old Keymar boy who died Sunday.

Jagger Lawson, of Keymar, was killed after he was stuck by a truck while riding a skateboard on Devilbiss Bridge Road in Walkersville, according to the Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police. Lawson was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The case was still under investigation as of Tuesday and charges were pending, according to state police.

“This was a tragic accident and a nightmare come true for the family who dearly loved their son, brother, grandson, friend, etc.,” Jenny Linton wrote on the GoFundMe web page she started. Lawson was a student at Walkersville High School, according to the web page.

As of noon Tuesday, the online fundraising campaign had raised more than $6,800, surpassing its initial $6,000 goal. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/jaggerlawson.

