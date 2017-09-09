Grandparents conference is for parents of all generations

The sixth annual Grandparents Conference will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Westminster Senior and Community Center, a presentation of the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. And while this event may honor grandparents who are raising grandchildren, it’s free and open to the entire community, according to event coordinator Nancy Ensor.

“Grandparents raising grandchildren is what the idea behind it was,” she said. “Then I found out that there are people in the community that are just as equally interested in it.”

This 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. event will feature speakers on two general topics of interest to parents of any age, but particularly grandparents raising grandchildren, according to Celene Steckel, chief of the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities. Those topics are substance abuse and social media safety.

“These are two hot topics nationwide, not just specific to Carroll County,” she said. “They are also topics that not only hit regular parents, but if you are a grandparent sometimes thrown into parenting your grandchild, you have been out of touch with some of these things.”

If you haven’t even heard of Tumblr or Snapchat, or have at least never used them, Ensor notes, how can you know how to police a child’s use of those social media apps, set parental controls or adjust other features?

“There are things out there people think are safe like Snapchat — everybody thinks Snapchat is safe and Snapchat is not safe,” she said. “I want them to be aware of what is out there and what they can do about it.”

Paul Ciepiela, who retired from the Baltimore County Police Department, will be making a presentation on online and social media safety that will include resources on how to deal with cyberbullying, Steckel adds.

On substance use, meanwhile, Carroll County Health Department Substance Abuse Prevention Supervisor Linda Auerback will be bringing parents and grandparents up to speed on current trends in youth drug use.

“The importance of grandparents learning about current substance abuse trends is to acquire the ability to be able to recognize signs and symptoms of risky behaviors in their grandchildren, and to be able to guide them to making good life choices,” Auerback said. “Knowledge is a powerful tool and as a grandparent myself, I understand that trends are different now than when my children were growing up.”

While the conference is free, space is limited, so those who wish to attend must register with Ensor by Thursday, Sept. 14. She can be reached her at 410-386-3833.

“There is a free continental breakfast,” Ensor said. “Another reason for early registration.”

If you go

What: The sixth annual Grandparents Conference

When: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Cost: Free

Advanced registration is required. The deadline is Thursday, Sept. 14. Registered by calling Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833.

