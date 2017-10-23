Silver Oak Academy students embrace hands-on learning

Working as a team, Silver Oak Academy students dexterously constructed a picket fence for the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society in Thurmont. Building the fence was part of the group of high school juniors and seniors’ yearlong apprenticeship with the organization.

“It puts the students in a real work environment where they have to communicate with each other and complete tasks. It helps them with teamwork and life skills,” explained Bill Sipes, Silver Oak’s career and technology education instructor.

Sipes said Silver Oak Academy, in Keymar, is a residential second-chance school for young men where a variety of trade programs are offered.

According to Catoctin Furnace Historical Society’s President Chris Gardiner, the mostly volunteer organization has been partnering with Silver Oak Academy for four years.

“We provide them training and pay them a wage, and they get the opportunity to work on historical structures,” Gardiner said. “It’s a win-win. We’ve had great success, and we’re very pleased with the partnership.”

Sipes said the apprenticeship is part of his vocational class. The apprenticeship starts off as an internship to gauge the students’ interest. After five weeks, if the student shows interest, the internship becomes a paid apprenticeship.

“It gives them starter money for when they leave the program,” Sipes said.

Students who complete the apprenticeship can receive a National Career and Construction Education and Research certification. To be certified, the students must learn basic safety, construction math, and how to use hand tools and power tools.

“It’s a national certification, so they can take it anywhere,” Sipes said.

Student Jacob Bryant said he’s enjoying the apprenticeship because it’s “hands-on.”

“I don’t like to sit and learn: I like to learn with my hands,” Bryant said. “This is the kind of stuff I want to do when I go home. They’re teaching me which tools to use and how to be safe.”

Student Marco Woods hopes the certification will lead to a job.

“I’m hoping to get into construction because the pay is good,” Woods said.

Student William Kemei said the apprenticeship will give him an advantage when he applies for a job.

“If I get a job in construction, I’ll already have some experience,” Kemei said.

Student Tavaress Williams hopes to use his experience to excel at a college or a trade school.

“I would like to go to school for construction and manufacturing. I want to build homes and recreation centers,” Williams said. “I think this will give me good experience with the tools I’ll be using in the future.”

Additional partnerships

Silver Oak Academy also partners with the Human Services Program of Carroll County, Carroll County Community Media Center, Business and Employment Resources, Rape Crisis Intervention Services, Taneytown Chamber of Commerce, Burger King, Wendy’s, Pizza Hut, Mcdonald’s, Popeyes, Kennie’s Market, and Food Lion.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben