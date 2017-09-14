News Maryland Carroll County

Keysville man charged with assault

Contact ReporterCarroll County Times

A Keysville man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threw a woman to the ground during an altercation.

Andrew Zachery Shpak, 51, of the 5900 block of Keysville Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Shpak and the woman entered into a verbal argument, during which he grabbed her shirt near the collar and threw her to the ground, causing injury to her wrist.

A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property. Shpak denied pushing the woman to the ground, according to the statement.

Shpak did not return a call for comment as of 7 p.m. Thursday. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°