Phone scammers impersonating Carroll County Sheriff's Office, court officials

Several incidents have been reported in the county recently of telephone scammers impersonating court officials or Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

These calls are made more convincing in cases where the scammer has used the name of a real deputy within the sheriff's office or a technology that makes the call appear to be from a local number.

Sheriff Jim DeWees said about 10 fraudulent calls had been reported, but he did not believe anyone had been fooled by the scam.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, in one instance, the number displayed on the caller ID as belonging to the scammer was a number associated with the sheriff’s office. This can be achieved through voice over internet protocol, or VoIP, technology, DeWees said.

“No requests were made during the course of the conversation, and it is not known what the caller was attempting to accomplish,” according to the release.

Carroll County Jury Commissioner Corinda Manual said two citizens have called her office to report scammers requesting they pay a fine for skipping jury duty. She said the scammers requested money through credit card, debit card or MoneyPak card.

“We would never demand payment over the phone,” she said.

If an individual had neglected jury duty, the office may issue a show cause order and the person would appear before a judge. “No fine would be imposed before the court appearance,” she said.

According to the release from the sheriff’s office, “The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will never call to request payment in the place of a warrant or summons.”

If a resident receives a call regarding a warrant, they can contact the sheriff’s office directly at 410-386-5900 to inquire about its legitimacy or to report a fraudulent call.

