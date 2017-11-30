Shepherd's Staff accepting holiday gift donations for children, seniors

The Shepherd’s Staff is accepting donations for their 22nd annual “Spirit of the Season” holiday gift drive. From now through Dec. 8, The Shepherd’s Staff will be collecting Christmas stockings to give to children and seniors.

“Gift items have been coming in, but we need help from the community to provide this year’s goal of over 800 stockings,” said executive director Brenda Meadows in a prepared statement. “We need stocking-stuffer items the most, like small toys, coloring books, school supplies, or hygiene items like soap and shampoo. Small religious items like books or DVDs featuring the biblical Christmas story would also be appreciated.”

For senior citizens, The Shepherd’s Staff is collecting “Sacks for Seniors.” They are asking donors to fill a gift bag with items like writing pads, pens, socks, soap, deodorant, tissues, etc. These items will start being distributed free to Carroll County residents at their “Evening by the Fire” event at The Shepherd’s Staff office from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec.14. The event includes music, refreshments, and caroling.

Christmas Stocking items needed include: pacifiers, bottles, bibs, baby powder, one-piece outfits, socks, booties, baby toys, pens, pencils, sharpeners, crayons, markers, stamps/ink pad sets, writing pads,notebook paper, solar calculators, small cars, balls, dolls, stuffed animals, kazoos, harmonicas, yo-yo’s, coloring books, storybooks, jump ropes, small etch-a-sketch, toys that light up or make noise, slinky, bubbles, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mild soap, combs, brushes, deodorant, T-shirts, socks, sunglasses, hair accessories, jewelry, watches, flashlights, and underwear.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shepherd's Staff office, 30 Carroll St., Westminster.

